QB Fajardo signs restructured deal with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to a restructured contract with starting quarterback Cody Fajardo for the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

The club announced the restructured deal on Monday ahead of the beginning of CFL free agency, which opens at noon ET on Feb. 8.

“Cody has always been the definition of a team player, and this is just another example of that,” said Jeremy O’Day, vice-president of football operations, in a news release.

“His leadership both on and off the field has been a large part of our success, and we appreciate his team-first mentality as we head into the 2022 season.”

Fajardo, who joined the team as a free agent during the 2019 season, signed a two-year contract extension in October 2019 with the club before extending his deal through 2022 in January of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

He led the team to a 9-5 record in 2021, which included the club’s first home playoff win in the new Mosaic Stadium.

Last season, Fajardo collected 2,970 yards, which was third-most in the CFL, along with 14 touchdowns, tied for second-most in the league.

He also rushed for 468 yards, which was seventh in the league, and scored four rushing touchdowns, tied for fifth.

The Riders quarterback received the West Division’s Most Outstanding Player Award in 2019 and has twice been voted the team’s most outstanding player.