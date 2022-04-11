ATV driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Walpole Island First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police says the driver of an all-terrain vehicle died following a single-vehicle collision in Walpole Island First Nation on Sunday Night.

The crash involving the ATV happened on Squirrel Island Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to Walpole Island police, Lambton County OPP, and Chatham-Kent EMS. The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are withholding the identity of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.