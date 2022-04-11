Menu

Canada

ATV driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Walpole Island First Nation: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 11, 2022 10:06 am
file photo View image in full screen
Lambton County OPP say emergency crews responded to the crash near Squirrel Island Road in Walpole Island First Nation at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police says the driver of an all-terrain vehicle died following a single-vehicle collision in Walpole Island First Nation on Sunday Night.

The crash involving the ATV happened on Squirrel Island Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to Walpole Island police, Lambton County OPP, and Chatham-Kent EMS. The driver and lone occupant of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

1 taken to hospital, cat rescued after London, Ont. apartment fire

Police say they are withholding the identity of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.

