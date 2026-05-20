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Canada

Child stable in B.C. hospital after falling from 2nd-storey window

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 3:25 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
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A four-year-old is in hospital after falling from a second-storey window in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police say the boy was transported via air ambulance on Monday and is currently in stable condition with serious injuries.

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Investigators spoke with multiple people at the scene, including the boy’s distraught parents, and say the early investigation suggests the fall was “an unfortunate accident.”

Police are reminding the public to ensure their windows and doors are properly secured and consider installing safety devices to prevent accidental falls.

BC Children’s Hospital emergency department earlier this month reported a 35 per cent increase in visits for window or balcony fall-related injuries in 2025 compared with the previous year.

The number of cases increased from 15 to 23.

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