Child stable in B.C. hospital after falling from 2nd-storey window

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A four-year-old is in hospital after falling from a second-storey window in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police say the boy was transported via air ambulance on Monday and is currently in stable condition with serious injuries.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators spoke with multiple people at the scene, including the boy’s distraught parents, and say the early investigation suggests the fall was “an unfortunate accident.”

Police are reminding the public to ensure their windows and doors are properly secured and consider installing safety devices to prevent accidental falls.

BC Children’s Hospital emergency department earlier this month reported a 35 per cent increase in visits for window or balcony fall-related injuries in 2025 compared with the previous year.

The number of cases increased from 15 to 23.