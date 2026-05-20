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Canada

Ottawa seeking proposals from groups committed to cleaning up ‘ghost gear’ in water

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
The federal government has issued a request for proposals from partners committed to cleaning up lost, abandoned and discarded fishing gear. Fishermen load their traps in Lower West Pubnico, N.S., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The federal government has issued a request for proposals from partners committed to cleaning up lost, abandoned and discarded fishing gear. Fishermen load their traps in Lower West Pubnico, N.S., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/JJf
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The federal government has issued a request for proposals from partners committed to cleaning up lost, abandoned and discarded fishing gear.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson made the announcement in Yarmouth, N.S., saying Ottawa has already set aside $15 million over the next three years.

Commonly known as ghost gear, this discarded equipment can harm marine mammals, fisheries and habitats.

Thompson says the government’s ghost gear fund will be used to find, retrieve and safely dispose of ghost gear.

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The minister says that since the fund was launched in 2020, more than 2,500 tonnes of ghost gear have been removed from Canada’s waters.

Since 2020, the fund has been used to support 144 projects worth more than $58.4 million.

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The closing date for proposals is June 29.

Click to play video: 'New Dalhousie University study focuses on the alarming number of lost fishing gear at sea'
New Dalhousie University study focuses on the alarming number of lost fishing gear at sea

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