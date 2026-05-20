Ottawa seeking proposals from groups committed to cleaning up ‘ghost gear’ in water

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The federal government has issued a request for proposals from partners committed to cleaning up lost, abandoned and discarded fishing gear.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson made the announcement in Yarmouth, N.S., saying Ottawa has already set aside $15 million over the next three years.

Commonly known as ghost gear, this discarded equipment can harm marine mammals, fisheries and habitats.

Thompson says the government’s ghost gear fund will be used to find, retrieve and safely dispose of ghost gear.

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The minister says that since the fund was launched in 2020, more than 2,500 tonnes of ghost gear have been removed from Canada’s waters.

Since 2020, the fund has been used to support 144 projects worth more than $58.4 million.

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The closing date for proposals is June 29.