Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 taken to hospital, cat rescued after London, Ont. apartment fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 10, 2022 11:53 am
london fire View image in full screen
London fire officials first tweeted about the fire at 202 McNay St. at 3:01 a.m. Sunday. London Fire Department/Twitter

The London Fire Department says one person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at 202 McNay St. at 3:01 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: $100k in damage after improper cigarette disposal leads to Kipps Lane apartment fire in London, Ont.

They say fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and rescued a cat.

One person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Trending Stories

Damage is pegged at $25,000.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagFire tagBlaze tagApartment Fire tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagLondon Apartment Fire tagmcnay street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers