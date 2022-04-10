1 taken to hospital, cat rescued after London, Ont. apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says one person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at 202 McNay St. at 3:01 a.m. Sunday.

They say fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and rescued a cat.

One person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Damage is pegged at $25,000.

