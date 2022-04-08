Menu

Entertainment

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 3:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Smith slapping Chris Rock overshadows historic Oscar wins' Will Smith slapping Chris Rock overshadows historic Oscar wins
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony came to a standstill after actor Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, over a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith. During Will Smith's acceptance speech for best actor, he apologized to his fellow actors and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which is now launching an investigation. Will Smith apologized to Rock the following day, admitting he was out of line. As Eric Sorensen reports, the confrontation eclipsed the night's historic Oscar wins – Mar 28, 2022

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences have decided to ban actor Will Smith from attending the award show for 10 years, following his slap of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement signed by Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, and reported by Variety magazine, the Academy said:

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The statement goes on to say that “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press

The Academy also promised that the “action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Shortly after the statement was released, Smith responded with “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” CNN’s Brian Stetler reported.

Smith resigned last Friday from the motion picture academy and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Smith’s statement said.

“I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he concluded.

The incident happened at the Oscars on March 27, when Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in King Richard.

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for Best Documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

Smith’s resignation means that he can no longer vote with the Academy, but it does not prevent him from being nominated for future Oscar awards, reports CNN.

The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.

The academy in its Friday statement also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

The academy’s statement did not address whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his 10-year ban. Nor did it take any action to revoke Smith’s Academy Award.

The academy has not revoked Oscars from expelled members Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski.

With files from Global News and The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'How to talk to your kids about what happened at the Oscars.' How to talk to your kids about what happened at the Oscars.
