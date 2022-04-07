Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Jimmy Kimmel joke to Capitol Police as ‘threat of violence’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 12:06 pm
Jimmy Kimmel and Marjorie Taylor Greene View image in full screen
Jimmy Kimmel and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Getty

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s accusation that a joke told on Kimmel’s show was a “threat of violence.”

On Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian spoke about a tweet from Greene that accused other Republican senators of being “pro-pedophile” for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” Kimmel, 54, joked, referring to the now-infamous Oscars slap.

Read more: Ezra Miller arrest triggers emergency Warner Bros. meeting about actor’s future

The Oscars slap occurred between Smith and comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars broadcast on March 27 when Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Trending Stories

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith returned to his seat and shouted for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Moment: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on-stage after Oscars joke about wife’s hairstyle' Moment: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on-stage after Oscars joke about wife’s hairstyle

After the broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Greene took to Twitter, calling Kimmel’s words a “threat of violence” against her. She claimed to have filed a police report with Capitol Police.

Story continues below advertisement

Kimmel later responded, again sharing the video clip of the joke, tweeting: “Officer? I’d like to report a joke.”

Read more: Logan Paul wears $5M Pokémon card into WrestleMania ring

Capitol Police said in a statement that “Our office takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated.”

Greene has also commented on the Smith-Rock slap in the past, writing on Twitter that Smith was an “Alpha male” for “defending his wife.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear what action, if any, will result from Greene’s Capitol Police complaint against Kimmel.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jimmy Kimmel tagWill Smith tagChris Rock tagJimmy Kimmel Live tagMarjorie Taylor Greene tagoscars slap tagJimmy Kimmel joke Marjorie Taylor Greene tagJimmy Kimmel pro-pedophile tagJimmy Kimmel response tagKimmy Kimmel Oscars slap tagMarjorie Taylor Greene Oscars slap tagMarjorie Taylor Greene pro-pedophile tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers