Logan Paul wears $5M Pokémon card into WrestleMania ring

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 12:48 pm
Logan Paul enters the ring at WrestleMania 38 with his over USD$5M Pokémon card around his neck. View image in full screen
Logan Paul enters the ring at WrestleMania 38 with his over US$5-million Pokémon card around his neck. @Loganpaul/Instagram

This weekend, infamous YouTuber and internet hype beast Logan Paul made his WrestleMania debut, complete with the world’s most expensive Pokémon card attached to a gold chain around his neck.

Paul, 27, entered the WrestleMania 38 ring in an over-the-top, seemingly Wolverine-inspired yellow and black outfit, though he was sure to flaunt his very rare “Illustrator” Pikachu Pokémon card to audiences (and social media).

The card is now the most expensive single Pokémon card in existence, reportedly valued at US$5,275,000, which is what Paul paid for the card before additional fees.

Read more: Man jailed for using COVID-19 relief cash to buy $57,000 Pokémon card

Paul purchased the coveted Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at a private sale, where he traded a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card worth $1,275,000 and forked over an additional $4 million.

Click to play video: 'Star Wars kid: Legendary viral video star breaks his silence' Star Wars kid: Legendary viral video star breaks his silence

The Pikachu Illustrator card is so valuable because it features an original drawing from Pikachu creator Atsuko Nishida and was given to contest winners in 1998. Only 39 of these cards were made, though Paul now owns the only one to be graded a perfect 10.

Paul entered the WrestleMania ring to join a tag-team match with The Miz, a well-known wrestling villain. The pair fought the pro wrestling father-son duo of legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Trending Stories

Read more: Logan Paul, YouTube star, faces outrage after showing corpse in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’

Team Paul and The Miz won the match. Paul even showed a few moves — like the frog splash — which excited many wrestling fans online.

Even actor and former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson chimed in to praise Paul’s performance in the ring. He commented on one of Paul’s Instagram posts, writing “Very f’n proud of u. I know the hard work you put in, brother.”

After the match, Paul celebrated with a Guinness Book of World Records win for the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private auction.

“I love Pokémon and the fact that it’s been validated with Guinness World Records — this is crazy. Tonight’s a wild night. This does not feel real!” Paul told the Guinness Book of World Records.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
