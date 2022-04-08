RCMP hunt for tractor they say was stolen last week in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A tractor was rolled off a Vernon property last week and the Mounties are asking for some help to track it down.

The tractor was stolen from a property on Herry Road in Vernon sometime between April 1 and April 4.

The tractor is a blur, 2019 New Holland Thomas T3.90F with a vehicle identification number of TLHZ00844, police said. It will have noticeable damage to the front right headlight.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of this tractor, or where it might presently be located, can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file #2022-5373.