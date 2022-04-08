Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP hunt for tractor they say was stolen last week in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 3:59 pm
This is a stock photo of stolen new holland tractor, not the actual tractor.
This is a stock photo of stolen new holland tractor, not the actual tractor. Courtesy: RCMP

A tractor was rolled off a Vernon property last week and the Mounties are asking for some help to track it down.

The tractor was stolen from a property on Herry Road in Vernon sometime between April 1 and April 4.

Click to play video: 'Slow-roll convoy travels through Peterborough' Slow-roll convoy travels through Peterborough
Slow-roll convoy travels through Peterborough – Feb 22, 2022

The tractor is a blur, 2019 New Holland Thomas T3.90F with a vehicle identification number of TLHZ00844, police said. It will have noticeable damage to the front right headlight.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the theft of this tractor, or where it might presently be located, can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file #2022-5373.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagTheft tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagTractor tagNorth Okanagan RCMP tagHolland Thomas tractor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers