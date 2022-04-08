Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man who allegedly spat at Toronto transit employee

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 8:05 am
Police have released an image of a man who is wanted after a TTC employee was allegedly spat at last month. View image in full screen
Police have released an image of a man who is wanted after a TTC employee was allegedly spat at last month. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have released an image of a man who allegedly spat at a Toronto transit employee last month.

Toronto police said that at around 9:45 p.m. on March 26, a man boarded a TTC bus at Broadview Station.

The man then allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a TTC employee before spitting at them.

He left the bus on foot in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Sherbourne station: police

He was described as between five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black sweater and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is wanted for assault and criminal harassment, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagAssault tagToronto crime tagTTC tagtoronto police service tagTTC employee assaulted tagToronto transit employee assaulted tagTTC employee spat at tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers