Police seek man who allegedly spat at Toronto transit employee

Police have released an image of a man who allegedly spat at a Toronto transit employee last month.

Toronto police said that at around 9:45 p.m. on March 26, a man boarded a TTC bus at Broadview Station.

The man then allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a TTC employee before spitting at them.

He left the bus on foot in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, police said.

He was described as between five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black sweater and black pants.

The man is wanted for assault and criminal harassment, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.