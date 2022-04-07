Man in critical condition after shooting outside Sherbourne station in Toronto: officials

One man has been transported to hospital after a shooting outside a subway station in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports that someone had been shot outside the Sherbourne subway station.
Officers said a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was being transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Officers said subway trains are bypassing the station.
Police said to expect delays in the area, and asked the public to consider alternative routes.
