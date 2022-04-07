Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting outside Sherbourne station in Toronto: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 5:42 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

One man has been transported to hospital after a shooting outside a subway station in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports that someone had been shot outside the Sherbourne subway station.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspects after pharmacy in Mississauga robbed

Officers said a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was being transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said subway trains are bypassing the station.

Police said to expect delays in the area, and asked the public to consider alternative routes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagShooting Toronto tagToronto Police Shooting tagSherbourne Station tagsherbourne station shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers