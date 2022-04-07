Man in critical condition after shooting outside Sherbourne station in Toronto: officials

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been transported to hospital after a shooting outside a subway station in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received reports that someone had been shot outside the Sherbourne subway station.

Officers said a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was being transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

SHOOTING:

Sherbourne Subway

– police o/s

– officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient to hospital

– officers have blocked off Glen St entrance at Sherbourne Subway

– ongoing investigation#GO646404

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2022

Officers said subway trains are bypassing the station.

Police said to expect delays in the area, and asked the public to consider alternative routes.