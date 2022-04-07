Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspects after pharmacy in Mississauga robbed

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:56 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Peel regional police said the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the Doug Leavens Boulevard and Ninth Line area of the city.

Police said three male suspects entered the pharmacy and “removed a variety of property.”

3 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Toronto, police say

Officers said no weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and jacket.

Officers are also searching for another man in his 20s with a slim build and short, dark hair, who was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

