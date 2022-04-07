Police seek to identify suspects after pharmacy in Mississauga robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a robbery at a pharmacy in Mississauga.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Peel regional police said the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the Doug Leavens Boulevard and Ninth Line area of the city.

Police said three male suspects entered the pharmacy and “removed a variety of property.”

Officers said no weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and jacket.

ROBBERY:

– Doug Leavens BV/Ninth Line #Mississauga

– 3 males entered pharmacy & removed a variety of property

– No wpns seen & no physical injuries

– M/W, 20's, skinny build, blk hoodie & jacket

-M/W, 20's, 20's, slim, short dk hair, blk jacket

– C/R at 12:53 p.m.

– PR22-0117508 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are also searching for another man in his 20s with a slim build and short, dark hair, who was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.