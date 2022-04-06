Menu

Crime

3 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 7:10 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police said three people are injured and one person is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in or near a building in the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area at 6:18 p.m.

Police said officers located two victims at the scene. Another was found “a distance away.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole outside Agincourt Go Transit in Toronto

Officers said one victim suffered “very serious injuries” and was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

The second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the third victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one suspect is in custody.

“No one outstanding,” officers said in a tweet. “No threats to public safety.”

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show aftermath of stabbing at Vaughan protest' Video appears to show aftermath of stabbing at Vaughan protest
