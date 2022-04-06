3 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police said three people are injured and one person is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in or near a building in the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area at 6:18 p.m.

STABBING:

Markham Rd + McNicoll Av

* 6:18 pm *

– In/near a building

– Reports of people stabbed

– Police o/s

– Have located 2 victims at scene

– 1 more victim located a distance away

– 1 victim has very serious injuries

– Emergency run to hospital

– Will update#GO639980

^dh pic.twitter.com/yhkMQ8Ixi4 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 6, 2022

Police said officers located two victims at the scene. Another was found “a distance away.”

Officers said one victim suffered “very serious injuries” and was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

The second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the third victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one suspect is in custody.

“No one outstanding,” officers said in a tweet. “No threats to public safety.”