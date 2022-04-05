Toronto woman arrested in connection to Waterloo dating site attack

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an 18-year-old Toronto woman is facing forcible confinement charges in connection to a robbery that occurred in the city of Waterloo late last year.

Police say the victim made arrangements to meet with a woman using a dating app on Dec. 16 near King Street North and Spring Street.

After they met, police say he was assaulted by another man who also stole his phone and money.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the attack.

A couple of weeks later, police announced that they had arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man. He is facing multiple charges including forcible confinement, robbery, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm as well as conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had made a second arrest on Monday.

The Toronto woman is facing the same list of charges as the man.