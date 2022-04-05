Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto woman arrested in connection to Waterloo dating site attack

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 4:41 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say an 18-year-old Toronto woman is facing forcible confinement charges in connection to a robbery that occurred in the city of Waterloo late last year.

Police say the victim made arrangements to meet with a woman using a dating app on Dec. 16 near King Street North and Spring Street.

Read more: Montreal woman charged in Kitchener after bank fraud investigation: police

After they met, police say he was assaulted by another man who also stole his phone and money.

Trending Stories

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the attack.

A couple of weeks later, police announced that they had arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man. He is facing multiple charges including forcible confinement, robbery, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm as well as conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton man arrested on weapons charge in Kitchener

On Tuesday, police announced that they had made a second arrest on Monday.

The Toronto woman is facing the same list of charges as the man.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto crime tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagToronto News tagWaterloo robbery tagKing street waterloo tagSpring Street Waterloo tagToronto woman arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers