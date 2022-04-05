Montreal woman charged in Kitchener after bank fraud investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 22-year-old woman from Montreal is facing more than a dozen charges after a months-long fraud investigation.
Police say a local financial institution last June reported that it was being targeted by an organized gang that was using fake identification to open bank accounts.
Police say they arrested the Montreal woman in Kitchener on Saturday.
She is facing multiple charges, including fraud under $5,000, counterfeiting stamps, identity fraud, identity theft, and uttering a forged document.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are expecting to lay additional charges in connection with the case.
