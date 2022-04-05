Hamilton man arrested on weapons charge in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a Hamilton man was arrested on Monday after a weapon was pulled during an argument in Kitchener on Monday.
According to police, officers were called to Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South at around 2 p.m. after it had been reported that a man had flashed a weapon.
Officers say they found a weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft gun, and arrested a man.
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police say the Hamilton man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
