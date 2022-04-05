Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man, woman dead after shooting in central Newfoundland home, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'New details about second day of Nova Scotia shooting rampage revealed' New details about second day of Nova Scotia shooting rampage revealed
More details have been released on what the Mass Casualty Commission believes took place in the early hours of April 19, 2020. Graeme Benjamin has the latest on the hearing.

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting Monday at a home in central Newfoundland.

Police said Monday the two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds after a “double shooting” in the small community of Harris Point, about 40 kilometres north of Gander.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland confirmed today the man and woman died from their injuries.

Read more: Halifax police ID homicide victim as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith

Garland said in an interview the two died on Monday, though she could not provide details about their identities or what happened.

Trending Stories

The Mounties say the shooting occurred in the early morning hours, and they say residents should expect a police presence at the house as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Garland says the office of the province’s chief medical examiner is involved in the investigation and there is no concern for public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagShooting tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagDouble Shooting taggander tagNewfoundland and Labrador RCMP tagharris point tagnewfoundland double shooting tagnewfoundland shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers