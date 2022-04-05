Southbound Lagimodiere closed early Tuesday after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed off Southbound Lagimodiere at Marion after someone was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Units were still at the scene as of 7:45 a.m.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

At 06:30 hrs a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Lagimodiere/Maginot. Units are onscene now and traffic will be shut down for southbound Lagimodiere from Marion for many hours. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police had no information on injuries or fatalities as of 7:45 a.m.

Global News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.