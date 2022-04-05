Menu

Traffic

Southbound Lagimodiere closed early Tuesday after pedestrian hit by vehicle

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 8:54 am
The Winnipeg Police Service have closed off Southbound Lagimodiere after someone was hit by a vehicle. . View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service have closed off Southbound Lagimodiere after someone was hit by a vehicle. . JGW

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed off Southbound Lagimodiere at Marion after someone was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Units were still at the scene as of 7:45 a.m.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police had no information on injuries or fatalities as of 7:45 a.m.

Global News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

