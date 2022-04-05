Southbound Lagimodiere closed early Tuesday after pedestrian hit by vehicle

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed off Southbound Lagimodiere at Marion after someone was hit by a vehicle.
The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Units were still at the scene as of 7:45 a.m.
Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Police had no information on injuries or fatalities as of 7:45 a.m.
