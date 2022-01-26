One killed, two injured in snowplow-vehicle collision: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday night, a crash involving a car and a snowplow left a man dead and two others severely injured.

Winnipeg police say they believe the driver — a man in his 30s — was speeding up on the Disraeli Bridge in an attempt to pass the snowplow when he lost control of the car.

Winnipeg paramedics removed him from the crashed car, but he was already dead.

Officers said two passengers in the vehicle — a woman in her twenties and a teen, were rushed to hospital.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and has yet to be released.

The teen, who was sitting in the back of the car at the time of the collision, was said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

Members of the Traffic Division are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.