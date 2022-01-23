Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle arrest leads to weapons charges in Winnipeg’s West End

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 2:00 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

A Winnipeg woman is facing a list of firearms charges after police say they spotted a stolen vehicle driving near William Avenue and McPhillips Street early Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a black SUV with no licence plates attempted to evade a traffic stop by making quick turns and speeding from officers shortly after midnight.

It eventually came to a stop at William Avenue and Lark Street, at which point the driver was arrested.

Read more: AIR1 helps Winnipeg police nab stolen vehicle, alleged driver already facing lifetime ban

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a .22-calibre rifle, while a magazine and bullet were seized from the driver.

Trending Stories

Police also say the driver lied about her name, but was eventually found to have a warrant for the suspension of statutory release.

Story continues below advertisement

The SUV was later confirmed stolen from the Central Park area two days earlier, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman is facing a list of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and five firearms-related offences.

She remains in custody.

