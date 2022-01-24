Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:24 am
Winnipeg police will be providing more information on a pair of recent homicides this morning.

Winnipeg police have named the victims in two recent homicides — a shooting Sunday morning, and a suspicious Jan. 20 fire that killed a man and a dog.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Young Street just after 8:45 Sunday morning, where they found a seriously injured man who had been shot.

The man, 28-year-old Dustin Curtis Kyle Gibbs, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

On January 23, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., Central District General Patrol units responded to the 400 block of Young Street for a report of a male that had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured male and provided emergency medical care. The male was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Dustin Curtis Kyle Gibbs, a 28-year-old male of Winnipeg.

Homicide investigators continue to investigate.

The fire, previously reported, led to the discovery of a dead body at a William Avenue West bungalow after the blaze was extinguished. A dog was also found dead on-scene.

Trending Stories

Police said Monday that the victim was Brian Robert Scibak, 61, and the death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

