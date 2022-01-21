Menu

Canada

Fatal Winnipeg house fire claims person, dog

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 12:01 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

One person is dead in a fire at a William Avenue West bungalow Thursday night.

Winnipeg fire officials said they were called to the blaze a few minutes before midnight and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Deteriorating building conditions made it difficult for firefighters to mount an offensive attack on the fire, but they were eventually able to get inside and had the fire under control by 1:14 Friday morning.

One person was found inside and declared dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead in the house.

The investigation continues to find the cause of the fire.

