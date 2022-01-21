Fatal Winnipeg house fire claims person, dog

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead in a fire at a William Avenue West bungalow Thursday night.

Winnipeg fire officials said they were called to the blaze a few minutes before midnight and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Deteriorating building conditions made it difficult for firefighters to mount an offensive attack on the fire, but they were eventually able to get inside and had the fire under control by 1:14 Friday morning.

One person was found inside and declared dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead in the house.

The investigation continues to find the cause of the fire.

