Crash prompts road closure in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police have closed northbound Main at Assiniboine due to a crash.

Drivers are being directed to exit at Assiniboine and can get back onto Main Street via Broadway.

Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The lone driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on the cause of the crash and police are hoping to reopen the road as soon as possible.

