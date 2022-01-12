Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash prompts road closure in downtown Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 7:01 am
Winnipeg Police have closed northbound Main at Assiniboine due to a crash. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police have closed northbound Main at Assiniboine due to a crash.

Winnipeg Police have closed northbound Main at Assiniboine due to a crash.

Drivers are being directed to exit at Assiniboine and can get back onto Main Street via Broadway.

Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The lone driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on the cause of the crash and police are hoping to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg road conditions frustrating motorists, crews working to clear ruts, ice' Winnipeg road conditions frustrating motorists, crews working to clear ruts, ice
Winnipeg road conditions frustrating motorists, crews working to clear ruts, ice

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagwinnipeg tagDowntown Winnipeg tagWPS tagroad closed tagearly morning crash tagInjuries caused tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers