Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men steal ‘cash and narcotics’ from Brampton pharmacy: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 9:48 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a robbery in Brampton, Ont. Monday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Police said a pharmacy was robbed and alleged that an unknown quantity of money and narcotics were stolen.

Read more: Police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over 1 hour

There are three male suspects, according to Peel police. They wore dark clothing and fled the scene in a dark vehicle.

Trending Stories

Polices said “firearms” were seen during the robbery.

There were no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '5 dead after Brampton house fire, including 3 children' 5 dead after Brampton house fire, including 3 children
5 dead after Brampton house fire, including 3 children – Mar 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagPharmacy Robbery tagPRP tagmavis road tagRay-Lawson Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers