3 men steal ‘cash and narcotics’ from Brampton pharmacy: police

Police are investigating after a robbery in Brampton, Ont. Monday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

Police said a pharmacy was robbed and alleged that an unknown quantity of money and narcotics were stolen.

There are three male suspects, according to Peel police. They wore dark clothing and fled the scene in a dark vehicle.

Polices said “firearms” were seen during the robbery.

There were no reported injuries.

