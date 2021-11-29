Police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over 1 hour

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police officers responded to three pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over one hour Monday evening.

Police said they were first called to the area of Clarkson and Christopher roads, near Southdown Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at 5:20 p.m. for an attempted pharmacy robbery.

The incident reportedly involved four suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks.

A police spokesperson told Global News nothing was taken from the business.

A victim was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police said officers were then called to the Hurontario and Agnes streets area, just north of Dundas Street, at 5:53 p.m.

That incident reportedly involved five suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. One victim suffered minor injuries but wasn’t taken to hospital.

The third incident happened in the area of Confederation Parkway and the Queensway. Officers were called there at 6:33 p.m.

Police said it involved three suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. No injuries were reported.

No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, police said.

The police spokesperson said in the last two incidents, drugs were taken from the pharmacies. No cash was reported to be stolen.

It’s “too early to say” if the incidents are connected, the spokesperson added.

ROBBERY:

– Clarkson Rd/Christopher Rd in #Mississauga

– Attempted pharmacy robbery

– No weapons seen

– Four suspects in their 20's wearing masks

– One victim transported to local hospital as precautionary

– C/R at 5:20 p.m.

– PR21-0402114 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2021

ROBBERY:

– Hurontario St/Agnes St in #Mississauga

– Pharmacy robbery

– No weapons seen

– Five suspects in their 20's wearing masks

– One victim suffered minor injuries and did not go to hospital

– C/R at 5:53 p.m.

– PR21-0402141 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2021

ROBBERY:

– Queensway Way/Confederation Pkwy in #Mississauga

– Pharmacy robbery

– No weapons seen

– Three suspects in their 20's wearing masks

– No physical injuries

– C/R at 6:33 p.m.

– PR21-0402188 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2021

