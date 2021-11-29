Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over 1 hour

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 8:40 pm
Police at the scene of an attempted pharmacy robbery in the area of Clarkson and Christopher roads in Mississauga on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of an attempted pharmacy robbery in the area of Clarkson and Christopher roads in Mississauga on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

Peel Regional Police officers responded to three pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over one hour Monday evening.

Police said they were first called to the area of Clarkson and Christopher roads, near Southdown Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at 5:20 p.m. for an attempted pharmacy robbery.

The incident reportedly involved four suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks.

A police spokesperson told Global News nothing was taken from the business.

Read more: Suspect arrested twice last week for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Georgina, Ont.

A victim was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police said officers were then called to the Hurontario and Agnes streets area, just north of Dundas Street, at 5:53 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

That incident reportedly involved five suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. One victim suffered minor injuries but wasn’t taken to hospital.

The third incident happened in the area of Confederation Parkway and the Queensway. Officers were called there at 6:33 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Man fatally shot in Brampton was an Uber driver' Man fatally shot in Brampton was an Uber driver
Man fatally shot in Brampton was an Uber driver

Police said it involved three suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. No injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, police said.

The police spokesperson said in the last two incidents, drugs were taken from the pharmacies. No cash was reported to be stolen.

It’s “too early to say” if the incidents are connected, the spokesperson added.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagPharmacy Robbery tagMississauga pharmacy robberies tagMississauga pharmacy robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers