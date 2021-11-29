Police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over 1 hour

Peel Regional Police officers responded to three pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over one hour Monday evening.
Police said they were first called to the area of Clarkson and Christopher roads, near Southdown Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at 5:20 p.m. for an attempted pharmacy robbery.
The incident reportedly involved four suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks.
A police spokesperson told Global News nothing was taken from the business.
A victim was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police said officers were then called to the Hurontario and Agnes streets area, just north of Dundas Street, at 5:53 p.m.
That incident reportedly involved five suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. One victim suffered minor injuries but wasn’t taken to hospital.
The third incident happened in the area of Confederation Parkway and the Queensway. Officers were called there at 6:33 p.m.
Police said it involved three suspects in their 20s who were wearing masks. No injuries were reported.
No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, police said.
The police spokesperson said in the last two incidents, drugs were taken from the pharmacies. No cash was reported to be stolen.
It’s “too early to say” if the incidents are connected, the spokesperson added.
