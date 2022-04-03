SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Lightning return to winning way in game against Flint United

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted April 3, 2022 5:52 pm

The London Lightning handled a quick turnaround and defeated Flint United 113-83 on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.

London was coming off short rest after hosting the K-W Titans on Saturday night in a game that K-W won 103-102 and made big use of their bench in their 12th victory of 2022.

The win put a stop to a two-game blip for the Lightning when they lost in Albany on March 31 as well. That came after London tied a National Basketball League of Canada record with 11 straight wins to begin the year.

Read more: Monster game from Forte leads London Lightning to win number seven

Every bench player scored in double figures. Three of them including normal starter Cameron Forte recorded double-doubles.

Forte came off the bench on Sunday with 14 points and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes on the floor.

Marcus Ottey had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Abednego Lufile had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Trending Stories

London wasted no time pulling out to a big lead offensively and led 29-19 after the first quarter.

Read more: Knights tie game twice in third period but fall in overtime in Barrie

The Lightning shot 50.6% from the field but struggled from the free throw line as they hit just 52% of their foul shots.

London’s Josiah Mastendrea led all scorers with 21 points. Mastendrea hit six of 15 three point attempts on the day.

Carlton Brundidge had a team high 16 points for United.

The Lightning honoured Olympic Gold medalist and Lou Marsh Trophy winner Damian Warner prior to the game. Warner played basketball at Montcalm Secondary School in London, Ont., before finding his niche in track and field.

Read more: K-W Titans hand Lightning second consecutive loss

With the win, the Lightning increased their lead over the Titans atop the NBLC standings to three and a half games.

Flint has now lost five of their past six games.

The teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Sunday, April 10 at 3 pm in Flint, Mich.

London’s next game will be a rematch with K-W on Wednesday, April 6 in London, Ont.

 

