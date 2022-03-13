Monster game from Forte leads London Lightning to win number seven

Send this page to someone via email

Cameron Forte’s monster game helped the London Lightning to continue their perfect start to the 2022 season as they defeated the Windsor Express 123-104 on Sunday at Budweiser Gardens.

Forte had 44 points and 18 rebounds to give London their second home court win in less than 24 hours.

The Lightning are now 7-0 and have widened their first-place lead over Windsor, Sudbury and the K-W Titans in the National Basketball League of Canada standngs.

London is now 3.5 games ahead of K-W, four games up on the Five and five ahead of the Express.

After being limited to just five points in a win over the Titans on March 9, Forte has responded with 66 points and 27 rebounds to show how dominant he can be.

Forte also had three assists and three steals.

Jaylon Tate of London recorded a double-double with 19 points and a game high 11 assists.

Terry Thomas had another big game off the bench for the Lightning contributing 24 points in 32 minutes.

Amir Williams had 14 as London shot 53.3% from the field.

Windsor got a big day from NBLC star Billy White. White had 23 points and 16 rebounds. He is a two-time NBL of Canada Most Valuable Player and two-time champion.

The Express used a small rotation against London only playing eight different players. They shot 40.2% .

The loss dropped Windsor to 2-5 on the year.

The Lightning head to Sudbury on St. Patrick’s Day for a rematch with the Five. London earned a 117-92 win over Sudbury on March 12.

The Lightning will play their next home game against the Syracuse Stallions of The Basketball League on Saturday, March 19 at 7 pm at Budweiser Gardens.

NBLC teams are playing a 24-game schedule in 2022 and it includes crossover games against clubs from the TBL, which is based out of the United States.