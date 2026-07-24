Brice starts as Lions host Argos at B.C. Place

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VANCOUVER – Backup quarterback Chase Brice will lead the B.C. Lions into Saturday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts with starter Nathan Rourke injured.

Rourke, the CFL’s reigning outstanding player, hurt his shoulder on the second play from scrimmage in last week’s 19-17 loss to the Edmonton Elks. Brice entered the game and completed 20-of-32 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown, but also threw four interceptions as the Lions fell to 1-4 on the season.

The 28-year-old American is looking forward to another opportunity after a full week of practice reps as B.C.’s starter.

“Interceptions are going to happen, sacks are going to happen, there’s going to be adversity in every ball game, and so just knowing that that comes with it (and it’s) all about how I respond to it,” Brice told reporters this week. “It was a huge learning experience. Sometimes you don’t see what you thought you saw.

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“That comes with repetitions and being out on the field. Most of my time has been pre-season and then mop-up duty, whether we’re up or down. And so yeah, it was just different, but I was excited to go out there and showcase what I could do.”

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Head coach Buck Pierce expressed confidence in Brice and the Lions’ offence after the defence gave the team a chance to win last week.

“He looked good, guys rallying and being better all around,” Pierce said. “I thought the tempo in and out of the huddle was really good. His communication with myself and his teammates was where it needs to be.”

The Lions return to B.C. Place for the first time this season after hosting both their home games in Kelowna, B.C., due to the FIFA World Cup. They’ll face a Toronto (2-4) side that is looking to snap a three-game skid.

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The Argos dropped a gutting 24-23 road decision to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after kicker Lirim Hajrullahu missed a 31-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

“It’s always tough losing a game, but it never comes down to one play. It never does,” Argos coach Mike Miller said post-game. “That’s sometimes an easy thing to look at … but the reality is it’s a team game and there’s things that I’m sure offensively we could have done better in the first half, same with the defence and same with other factions of our special teams.”

Canadian rookie Brady Lidster will, however, start at kicker against the Lions as Hajrullahu moves to the reserve roster for non-injury-related reasons. The 36-year-old Hajrullahu has converted 85.5 per cent of his field goals over seven CFL seasons but is just 12-for-18 this year.

Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly was second in CFL passing yards (2,126) and TDs (15) entering Week 8 but has thrown a league-high nine interceptions and been sacked 12 times.

Recently signed defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Shawn Lemon, who has 103 career sacks, will be in the lineup for the Argos. Wide receiver Nolan Ulm of Kelowna, B.C., is set for his professional debut after beginning the season on the six-game injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.