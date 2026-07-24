Stamps stomp sloppy Bombers in 52-30 victory ending Winnipeg’s win streak

Send this page to someone via email

The highest-scoring team in the CFL from Calgary continued their blistering pace this season and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers couldn’t keep up.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium Friday night, the fans were treated to a ton of points, but it was the Stampeders putting up many more of them in a 52-30 victory over the Bombers.

Winnipeg’s loss drops them to 4-3 on the season, while the Stamps move closer to the Bombers in the West Division standings, improving to 3-4.

It was rough night for Bombers QB Dru Brown, making his third start in place of Zach Collaros. Brown tossed four interceptions, and Winnipeg’s six turnovers overall were a big reason for their defeat.

It was a milestone-setting night for Calgary on several fronts. Stamps QB Vernon Adams Jr. continued his incredible start to the season, throwing for three more touchdowns and no interceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

He now has 20 touchdowns and no picks on the season and dating back to last season, his 21 straight TDs without an interception is a CFL record.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the passes was to Tyreik McAllister, who had an unforgettable first half. McAllister recorded a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown, and missed field goal return for a touchdown all in the game’s first 30 minutes.

He becomes the first player in CFL history to score three touchdowns in three different ways in one game.

McAllister’s first touchdown, a 17-yard run, capped off a quick three-play drive for the Stamps in the first quarter that went 59 yards.

That touchdown plus a punt single gave Calgary an 8-0 lead after one.

After a Nic Demski 37-yard receiving touchdown got the Bombers to within one, McAllister struck again, catching a 56-yard pass from Adams to put the Stamps up 15-7.

And then he completed the touchdown trifecta later in the quarter, returning a Sergio Castillo missed field goal 118 yards to the endzone.

The Bombers bounced back with a productive drive, capped off by a Brady Oliveira 13-yard touchdown run, and after the teams exchanged field goals, Calgary took a 25-17 lead into halftime.

Story continues below advertisement

Much like the first half, the Stamps wasted little time to start the second half as Jalen Philpot caught a pass, broke several tackles and ran 69 yards to the endzone.

The teams traded touchdowns to round out the quarter with Tevin Jones catching a seven-yard pass from Adams and Oliveira recording his second touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run.

And the Bombers were unable to find enough offence to get back in the game. Dedrick Mills’ 37-yard touchdown run late in the game put the Stamps past the 50-point mark.

Oliveira had a strong night on the ground for the Bombers, picking up 128 yards rushing on top of his two touchdowns.

The Bombers will wait less than a week for their next game, as they’ll host the BC Lions on Thursday at Princess Auto Stadium.