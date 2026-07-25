Stampeders stomp on Blue Bombers 52-30

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WINNIPEG – Tyreik McAllister put together among the rarest of performances in the CFL on Friday night, scoring three different ways to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a dominating 52-30 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

McAllister became the first player in league history to record a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a kick return touchdown all in a single game. The 28-year-old running back opened the scoring with a 17-yard run, hauled in a 56-yard TD pass, and returned a missed field goal 118 yards for a major.

All three touchdowns came in the first half.

“They told me at the end of the game and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy,'” McAllister said after the game. “I’m just grateful for my coaches and my teammates for putting me in a position to make those plays.”

According to the CFL, McAllister is just the third player ever to score in three distinct ways in the same game. He’s the first since Earl Winfield did it on Sept. 5, 1988, and joins James Jefferson (Oct. 4, 1987) as the only other players to accomplish the feat.

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Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who helped recruit McAllister during the off-season, was thrilled to see his teammate make history. McAllister was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 before a stint with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

“We were actually joking on the sideline like, ‘Hey, let’s do a toss to Tyreik and let him throw it for a touchdown,'” Adams said. “He’s just a hell of a player and an even better dude. Just happy for him and his family, and happy we got him.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson praised McAllister for making the most of his opportunities and having such an impact on the game.

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“We feel very fortunate when we got a chance to bring him into our team,” Dickenson said. “We knew he was good and we actually wanted to give him more run plays, get him more touches.”

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The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Calgary (3-4), while the Bombers (4-3) had their three-game winning streak come to an end.

“Our focus was coming out fast and I think we did that,” McAllister added. “We wanted to pride ourselves on playing the whole 60 minutes.”

Adams continued his own historic run, going 18-of-27 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He moved to 20 passing touchdowns without an interception to start the season, setting a new record while also tying Dickenson for the most passing scores within a single season without a pick.

Adams has now thrown 269 consecutive passes without an interception dating back to last season.

“(Dave) said something about that in the room just now,” Adams said of tying his coach’s mark. “It’s an awesome feeling, but we just want to get some wins. That’s it, man. I just want to win some football games.”

Calgary’s offence totalled 387 net yards, with Jalen Philpot, Tevin Jones and Dedrick Mills adding touchdowns. Philpot led all receivers with four catches for 128 yards, including a 69-yard score.

Dru Brown threw for 249 yards and one touchdown for Winnipeg, but was intercepted four times. Brady Oliveira rushed 14 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the loss at a hot and humid Princess Auto Stadium.

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“It was tough,” said Brown. “I’m disappointed in how I took care of the football tonight, so, I’ll wear that. I didn’t feel like I gave us quite a chance there.”

McAllister set the tone early, capping a three-play opening drive with his 17-yard touchdown run. The Bombers answered early in the second quarter when Brown hit Nic Demski on a 37-yard screen pass.

Calgary responded immediately as Adams found McAllister wide open over the middle for a 56-yard score, followed midway through the quarter by McAllister’s highlight reel 118-yard missed field goal return.

Oliveira cut the deficit to 22-14 with a 13-yard touchdown run, but a late exchange of field goals sent Calgary into halftime leading 25-17.

Calgary started fast in the second half when Adams connected with Philpot for a 69-yard touchdown. Adams later threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jones to extend the lead to 39-20.

Winnipeg rallied briefly behind a 45-yard touchdown run from Oliveira and a Sergio Castillo field goal following a Michael Fletcher fumble recovery at the Calgary 26. But the Bombers’ comeback stalled on consecutive interceptions by Ben Labrosse, who finished with three picks, and Zy Alexander. Winnipeg’s last two drives resulted in turnovers on downs.

“Yeah, not nearly good enough … You certainly don’t want to go get into a track meet against a good offence like that,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said. “They scored 52 on us. All three phases accounted for that score.”

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Jude McAtamney added a pair of fourth-quarter field goals for Calgary before Mills rounded out the scoring with a late rushing touchdown.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Blue Bombers: Host the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.