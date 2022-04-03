K-W Titans hand Lightning second consecutive loss

Send this page to someone via email

The London Lightning started the 2022 season with a record-tying 11-game winning streak.

It ended on March 31 in Albany, N.Y., against The Basketball League’s Albany Patroons.

On Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens, the K-W Titans became the first National Basketball League of Canada team to beat London as they edged the Lightning 103-102.

The final minute turned into a tale of who made and who missed their free throws.

With 59 seconds remaining, the game was tied 102-102 and Chad Frazier of the Titans was fouled. He made one of two to give K-W a one-point lead.

Both teams missed shots in the final minute but the Lightning got a late chance when reigning NLBC Player of the Week Amir Williams was fouled. He stepped to the line with a chance to tie or win the game for London but Williams missed both shots and the Titans held on for the win.

The victory was K-W’s third in a row and pulled them to within three games of the first-place Lightning in the standings.

London has two games in hand.

Williams had a double-double for the Lightning with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Chris Jones led London with 24 points.

Terry Thomas had 20 points off the bench.

Frazier was the leading scorer for the Titans with 31 points.

London will host the Flint United on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

The teams will be meeting for the very first time. So far the Lightning are 1-1 in matchups with clubs from The Basketball League. They defeated the Syracuse Stallions 109-95 and then suffered their first loss of the season on March 31 in Albany, N.Y., 97-90 against the Albany Patroons.

Flint won for the first time in five games in their last game on March 27 and have a record of 3-5 in 2022.

