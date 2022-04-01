Menu

Sports

Canadian men’s soccer team to face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in World Cup first round

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: '2022 World Cup draw: Canada joins Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in Group F' 2022 World Cup draw: Canada joins Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in Group F
WATCH ABOVE: Canada was placed in Group F during the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, which means the team will face off against Belgium, Morocco and Croatia to kick off the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Canada will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in the opening group stage of the World Cup in Qatar this November.

The Canadian men are ranked 38th in the world compared to No. 2 for Belgium, No. 16 for Croatia and No, 24 Morocco.

Canada was the last ball taken in the draw.

Read more: Canadian men get back to business after celebrating World Cup qualification

The Canadians drew France, Hungary and the Soviet Union as first-round opponents in their only other visit to soccer’s showcase — Mexico ’86. Canada lost all three matches and was outscored 5-0.

Friday’s draw had Canada in Pot 4, which featured the lowest-ranked qualified teams. Rules of the draw meant that the Canadians could not be put in a group with fellow CONCACAF qualifiers Mexico and the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years' Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years
Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years

The draw took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury as hosts.

The 32-team tournament runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
World Cup tagWorld cup of soccer tagCanada World Cup tagqatar world cup tagteam canada world cup tagworld cup qatar tagteam canada world cup soccer tag

