N.S. man faces charges after WWI, WWII weapons and explosives found in home

A man from Mineville, N.S., is facing charges after firearms and explosives from the First and Second World Wars were found in his home.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said members of the guns and gangs unit of the integrated criminal investigation division executed a search warrant at a home on Beth Court in Mineville just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

It said the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into the transfer of prohibited firearms.

“During the search police found extensive WWI and WWII memorabilia which included firearms and explosive (ordnances),” it said.

Officers contacted the Royal Canadian Navy’s Atlantic fleet diving unit to help. The unit attended the scene “and seized more than 60 explosive (ordnances) for public safety, including stick grenades, mortar rounds, artillery shells, small arms ammunition and projectile fuses.”

“During the search police also seized one revolver, one single shot rifle, a sword and several over capacity magazines,” the release said.

View image in full screen The seized items include stick grenades, mortar rounds, artillery shells, small arms ammunition and projectile fuses. RCMP

A 55-year-old man from Mineville was arrested that day. He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 17 to face charges of possession of a prohibited device and possession of a prohibited device while knowing the possession is unauthorized.

The explosive ordnances have since been safely disposed of by the Royal Canadian Navy’s Atlantic fleet diving unit. The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

