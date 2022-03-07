2 charged in Nova Scotia after 10 firearms, crossbow stolen during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing a number of firearms-related charges, following a break-in at a home in Three Brooks, N.S.

RCMP say they were initially called on the morning of March 3 about the break-in at Three Brooks Road, where 10 firearms and a crossbow were stolen. Among the firearms missing were a revolver, a pistol, shotguns and a rifle.

Police noted they had identified a black sedan that was involved in the crime.

Read more: Halifax police charge 3 men in theft of firearms from Dartmouth business

The next day, police setup a checkpoint on Highway 6 near Pictou and noticed a black sedan approach, then turn around.

“Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the vehicle refused to stop and fled,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“While fleeing, a backpack was thrown from the vehicle, which police seized. Police located the stolen revolver in the backpack.”

Shortly after, the vehicle was found at a home in Hedgeville. Police saw a man walking from the vehicle to a home, and arrested him.

“Hedgeville Rd. was subsequently closed to the public while police secured the area around the home and began negotiating with the occupants,” police said.

Two hours later at 3:20 p.m., three people came out of the home and were arrested.

“Police, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, later executed a search warrant at the home and conducted a search of the property,” RCMP wrote.

“Police located and seized four more of the stolen firearms, two crossbows and ammunition.”

Brandon Joseph Ward, 26, of Moncton and Patrick Owen MacDonald, 32, of River John, N.S. face a slew of firearms charges. Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The other two people who were arrested were released without charges.

Advertisement