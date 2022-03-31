Falcons capture Kingston high school senior girls volleyball championship

Send this page to someone via email

The Frontenac Falcons have won the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association senior girls volleyball championship.

About 500 fans took in the title tilt at the new St. Lawrence College gymnasium. The Falcons defeated the LaSalle Black Knights three games to one.

“It was awesome,” said Frontenac’s co-captain Ashley Raymond.

The graduating Falcon was thrilled to end her career with a KASSAA crown.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” continued Raymond.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more. We didn’t think we were going to have a season because of covid but here we are in front of a loud and appreciative crowd. My only regret is that we didn’t win in three straight sets.”

Both teams entered the contest with records of 10-1. Frontenac’s only loss this season came at the hands of LaSalle.

“We beat them once, but could not do it a second time,” said Black Knights captain Leah Scott.

“We gave it everything we had but came up a bit short,” added Short. “It was still a great way to end the season. Finishing second was the best we could do.”

With covid restrictions lifted, the girls were thrilled to finally play in front of fans. Throughout the regular season they played in empty gymnasiums with little or no atmosphere.

“It was so amazing to have people screaming and yelling,” said Falcons co-captain Reece Gowan.

“It was so great because they created so much energy for both teams. We had no spectators all year so what a thrill it was to perform in front of fans. What a difference they make. It makes my last KASSAA game a very special one.”

The Sydenham Golden Eagles won the junior championship. They swept the Kingston Secondary School Bears in three straight games.