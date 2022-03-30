Frontenac Falcons sweep KASSAA basketball titles with victories over LaSalle

Send this page to someone via email

The Frontenac Falcons have won the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association senior boy’s basketball championship.

About 500 fans took in the title tilt at the new St.Lawrence College gymnasium.

The Falcons capped off an undefeated season with a convincing win over the LaSalle Black Knights 65-38.

Sam Playter led the west-end birds with 23 points.

“It’s nice to finish my career with a KASSAA title,” said Playter.

The 17-year-old guard has committed to play university basketball next year with the Ottawa Gee Gee’s. He says it’s been a great five years at Frontenac.

“I’ve been with most of these guys throughout my high school career,” continued Playter.

“Coach Duncan Cowan stresses teamwork and it certainly showed tonight. We got off to a slow start but picked things up in the second quarter. Once we got rolling, there was no stopping us. This is a such a special team, that supports each other both on and off the court. Its too bad we don’t have an OFSSA this year because I think we would have been gold medal contenders.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations decided to cancel the provincial championship tournament.

Frontenac won the junior championship game as well. Blake Buchannon scored 31 points as the Falcons defeated LaSalle 69-43.