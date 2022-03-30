Menu

Sports

Frontenac Falcons sweep KASSAA basketball titles with victories over LaSalle

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'The Frontenac Falcons are KASSAA senior boys basketball champions.' The Frontenac Falcons are KASSAA senior boys basketball champions.
Led by captain Sam Playter, the Frontenac Falcons won the KASSAA senior boys basketball title. They defeated LaSalle by 27 points to cap off an undefeated season.

The Frontenac Falcons have won the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association senior boy’s basketball championship.

About 500 fans took in the title tilt at the new St.Lawrence College gymnasium.

The Falcons capped off an undefeated season with a convincing win over the LaSalle Black Knights 65-38.

Sam Playter led the west-end birds with 23 points.

Read more: Frontenac Falcons go undefeated in winning KASSAA girls’ hockey title

“It’s nice to finish my career with a KASSAA title,” said Playter.

The 17-year-old guard has committed to play university basketball next year with the Ottawa Gee Gee’s. He says it’s been a great five years at Frontenac.

“I’ve been with most of these guys throughout my high school career,” continued Playter.

“Coach Duncan Cowan stresses teamwork and it certainly showed tonight. We got off to a slow start but picked things up in the second quarter. Once we got rolling, there was no stopping us. This is a such a special team, that supports each other both on and off the court. Its too bad we don’t have an OFSSA this year because I think we would have been gold medal contenders.

Read more: Capacity crowd turns out for Kingston, Ont. high school hockey championship game

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations decided to cancel the provincial championship tournament.

Frontenac won the junior championship game as well. Blake Buchannon scored 31 points as the Falcons defeated LaSalle 69-43.

