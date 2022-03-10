Frontenac Falcons go undefeated in winning KASSAA girls’ hockey title

Send this page to someone via email

The Frontenac Falcons have won the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association girls’ hockey championship.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Invista Centre, the west-end birds scored a couple of late third-period goals to beat the LaSalle Black Knights 3-1.

Falcons captain Mackenzi Jones tallied twice for the champs. Olivia Milton put the icing on the cake with an empty-net goal.

Avery Garafalo was the only Black Knight to find a chink in the armour of Frontenac’s talented netminder Mya Hooper.

LaSalle’s Hannah Norman stopped a number of point-blank shots to keep her team in the game until Jones scored the winner with just three minutes left in regulation time.

Read more: Alex Clarke breaking barriers as female hockey official

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a great game and could have gone either way,” said Jones.

The graduating Falcon says it was a short season because of COVID-19 but at least they had a season, and going undefeated was a special accomplishment.

“We haven’t played in two years, so it was nice to be back on the ice,” Jones said.

“Winning KASSAA was awesome, especially for the girls in their last year. We played so well, and I love every one of them.”

It was only a six-game regular season and two playoff matches. The Falcons held off a stubborn team in Holy Cross to win the semi-final 5-4.

“Both playoff games were incredibly tense,” said Frontenac forward Kaitlyn Robinson.

Read more: Olympic hockey player Emily Clark enjoying golden return to Saskatoon

“The games were so much fun and having fun is what this team is all about.

“Considering we haven’t played in a long time, I thought the level of play was excellent.”

The Falcons, coached by Geoff Stephen, Jim Taillon and Erin MacDonald, will have to be satisfied with the KASSAA crown.

Story continues below advertisement

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations decided to cancel the provincial championship tournament.