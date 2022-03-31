Saskatoon police investigating pedestrian death after alleged altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday SPS says they responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Avenue W South.

“Responding officers learned that an altercation between drivers, who were known to each other, occurred and resulted with the 29-year-old man being struck by a vehicle,” a police statement read.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The SPS major crime section, forensic identification section and collision analysts continue to investigate.

SPS said more details will be provided when they become available.