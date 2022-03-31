Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigating pedestrian death after alleged altercation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 3:34 pm
Saskatoon Police satisfaction declines to 87%, lowest level in Insightrix survey View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday SPS says they responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Avenue W South.

Multiple people in custody relating to police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood

“Responding officers learned that an altercation between drivers, who were known to each other, occurred and resulted with the 29-year-old man being struck by a vehicle,” a police statement read.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The SPS major crime section, forensic identification section and collision analysts continue to investigate.

Woman accused of killing 9-year-old Baeleigh Maurice identified in court records

SPS said more details will be provided when they become available.

