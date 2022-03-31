Multiple people in custody relating to police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service say “multiple people” are in custody following an incident at Leif Erickson Place.

SPS released a statement early Thursday morning that there was a heavy police presence in the area and traffic restrictions were in place on Rusholme Road between Avenue P North and Avenue M North.

The public was also asked to avoid the area of Bedford Road between McMillan Avenue and Avenue M North.

In the earlier statement, SPS said officers believe a suspect in a home in the area may have had a firearm.

Schools in the area were notified about the incident.

In an updated statement, SPS said traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted and police will remain on scene as investigation continues.

No further details on the incident have been provided at the time of publication.

This is a developing news story. More to come.