Crime

Multiple people in custody relating to police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:21 pm
saskatoon police westmount View image in full screen
Saskatoon police took multiple people into custody following an incident Thursday morning. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service say “multiple people” are in custody following an incident at Leif Erickson Place.

Read more: Saskatoon police continue to investigate suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at officers

SPS released a statement early Thursday morning that there was a heavy police presence in the area and traffic restrictions were in place on Rusholme Road between Avenue P North and Avenue M North.

The public was also asked to avoid the area of Bedford Road between McMillan Avenue and Avenue M North.

In the earlier statement, SPS said officers believe a suspect in a home in the area may have had a firearm.

Schools in the area were notified about the incident.

Read more: Woman accused of killing 9-year-old Baeleigh Maurice identified in court records

In an updated statement, SPS said traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted and police will remain on scene as investigation continues.

No further details on the incident have been provided at the time of publication.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

