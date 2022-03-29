Saskatoon police continue to investigate suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at officers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police continue to investigate a weekend incident where a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at officers, which led to an officer discharging their weapon.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, members of the SPS Guns & Gangs Unit saw a man known to have warrants get into a cab in the 3200 block of 33rd Street.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the back seat of the cab and pointed his firearm in the direction of officers, according to police.

Police say one officer discharged their service weapon. The suspect then fled into the mall in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.

Read more: Heavy police presence near Confederation Mall as officers search for suspect

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident earlier this month.

Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Rolfe Rueben Herman.

Herman is described as about 6-feet tall, approximately 175 lbs with brown eyes and black hair styled in a brush cut.

He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, including a tattoo of skulls on his left forearm. He also has the name “Ryder” tattooed on the left side of his neck and a tattoo of faces on his right calf.

Police believe Herman may have a firearm in his possession.

Anyone with information on Herman’s whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching him and call 911 or the SPS non-emergency line at 306-975-8300.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:19 Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff Saskatoon Police Chief on gun crime rise, COVID-19 impact on staff – Feb 23, 2022