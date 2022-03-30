Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman accused of killing 9-year-old Baeleigh Maurice identified in court records

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 7:05 pm
Woman accused of killing 9-year-old Baeleigh Maurice identified in court records View image in full screen
Taylor Ashley Kennedy is accused of driving while high on cannabis and causing the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice on Sept. 9, 2021. Rochelle Dubois / Supplied

The woman accused of driving high and killing nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice has been identified in court documents obtained by Global News.

Taylor Ashley Kennedy, 28, is charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death. THC, which stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, is a cannabis compound that causes a person to feel high.

Read more: Driver charged in Baeleigh Maurice death released before first court appearance, Saskatoon police say

On Sept. 9, 2021, Baeleigh was riding her scooter while using a marked crosswalk on 33rd Street West in Saskatoon when she was hit by a pickup truck. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her family released a widely circulated video on social media, showing the moment of impact between the vehicle and the girl.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Baeleigh’s death prompted calls for justice from the girl’s family and their supporters, including rallies outside the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters and Saskatoon City Hall in January.

Six months after the collision, police charged Kennedy on March 11. She was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on April 12.

Read more: Justice for Baeleigh rally held outside police HQ and city hall

During a March 17 meeting of Saskatoon’s Board of Police Commissioners, Chief Troy Cooper said there was a “delay” in the investigation due to a forensic crime lab process.

As the case proceeds through the court system, Cooper said police will continue to communicate with Baeleigh’s family and offer victim services support.

Since new cannabis legislation was enacted in 2019, the impaired driving causing death charge against Kennedy is the first of its kind to be laid in Saskatchewan, according to a statement from a provincial government spokesperson.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagImpaired Driving tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon Court tagSPS tagSaskatoon Crime tagTroy Cooper tag33rd Street tagBaeleigh Maurice tagJustice for Baeleigh tagTaylor Ashley Kennedy tagTaylor Kennedy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers