Consumer

Gas prices in most of Ontario to drop 9 cents per litre on Wednesday, analyst says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices' Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices
WATCH: Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices

Gas prices across most of Ontario, including in Toronto, will drop by nine cents per litre on Wednesday.

That’s according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Read more: Expect to pay $1.90 for a litre of gas in the GTA soon, analyst says

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, McTeague said prices will drop on Wednesday, “due to demand for oil concern over China’s latest COVID lockdowns.”

According to GasWizard.ca, the latest predictions show prices will drop by nine cents in most of Ontario, including in Kitchener, Niagara, Kingston, Mississauga, Brampton, Windsor.

Prices are also expected to drop by nine cents in Montreal and by 10 cents in Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s more, McTeague said Thursday will see a four cent drop, pushing prices down over the next 38 hours to $164.9 a litre across the Greater Toronto Area.

Trending Stories

“Thursday’s drop is due to optimism the conflict in Ukraine may be resolving,” McTeague wrote. “A little premature.”

McTeague said diesel prices will also drop “big time” by Thursday, with prices down 17 cents per litre.

Click to play video: 'Ways to save money as inflation soars' Ways to save money as inflation soars
Ways to save money as inflation soars
