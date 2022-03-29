Gas prices in most of Ontario to drop 9 cents per litre on Wednesday, analyst says

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices across most of Ontario, including in Toronto, will drop by nine cents per litre on Wednesday.

That’s according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, McTeague said prices will drop on Wednesday, “due to demand for oil concern over China’s latest COVID lockdowns.”

According to GasWizard.ca, the latest predictions show prices will drop by nine cents in most of Ontario, including in Kitchener, Niagara, Kingston, Mississauga, Brampton, Windsor.

Prices are also expected to drop by nine cents in Montreal and by 10 cents in Quebec City.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT https://t.co/zpvOyRguR7 — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 29, 2022

What’s more, McTeague said Thursday will see a four cent drop, pushing prices down over the next 38 hours to $164.9 a litre across the Greater Toronto Area.

“Thursday’s drop is due to optimism the conflict in Ukraine may be resolving,” McTeague wrote. “A little premature.”

McTeague said diesel prices will also drop “big time” by Thursday, with prices down 17 cents per litre.

