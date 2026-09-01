Calgary home sales fall 16% in August, overall prices down year-over-year

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Home sales in Calgary fell 16.4 per cent in August compared with the same month last year as prices also fell overall.

The Calgary Real Estate Board says 1,660 homes changed hands last month, as the residential benchmark price fell 1.1 per cent to $569,800.

The board’s chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said while sales have been growing in the upper end of the market thanks to improved supply, Calgary has “not seen the same pickup in activity in the lower price ranges, as favourable rental conditions are slowing the transition to ownership.”

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Apartment-style homes saw a year-over-year price decline of 8.2 per cent to $295,400, and row-style properties were 5.4 per cent less expensive at $415,200.

Detached home prices were down 1.1 per cent to $744,300, while semi-detached prices rose one per cent compared with August 2025 to $690,500.

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There were 3,141 new listings on the market in August, down 9.7 per cent from a year earlier, while total inventory was 2.3 per cent lower year-over-year to 6,509 homes for sale.