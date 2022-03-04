Menu

Canada

Expect to pay $1.90 for a litre of gas in the GTA soon, analyst says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Record gasoline prices hit Toronto drivers' Record gasoline prices hit Toronto drivers
WATCH ABOVE: The price of gasoline has never been higher in Ontario. But prices are still climbing. As Seán O’Shea reports, even if you don’t drive, you’ll be affected.

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area can expect to pay $1.90 per litre of gas in the near future, an analyst says.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News that $1.90 per litre sometime in the near future is a “no-brainer,” with prices already set to jump once again over the weekend.

McTeague said after an expected one-cent drop Saturday, prices in the GTA will rise to nearly $1.82 per litre on Sunday.

“Getting another 10 cents is as easy as done,” he said, noting that oil prices are expected to continue to increase.

Read more: Ford, Horwath clash over gas prices during question period at Ontario legislature

McTeague said several factors are causing the recent surge in prices.

“Global supply of oil is at risk at the precise time in which global post-COVID demand is surging,” he said.

“That gap between lower output and lower production of oil unable to meet surging demand has been complicated now by the fact that Russia, which produces about 10 per cent of the world’s total consumption, is now being slowly but surely sealed off in its ability to monetize its oil and gas.”

Click to play video: 'EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says' EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says
EU must decrease its dependency on Russian oil and gas, Borrell says

McTeague said the rising price of diesel is especially concerning, as it will have a wider impact on the economy, including food and heating.

He noted that diesel prices have recently been increasing at a faster rate than gasoline.

“This is going to create an inflationary tsunami,” he said.

