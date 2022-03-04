Expect to pay $1.90 for a litre of gas in the GTA soon, analyst says

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area can expect to pay $1.90 per litre of gas in the near future, an analyst says.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News that $1.90 per litre sometime in the near future is a “no-brainer,” with prices already set to jump once again over the weekend.

McTeague said after an expected one-cent drop Saturday, prices in the GTA will rise to nearly $1.82 per litre on Sunday.

“Getting another 10 cents is as easy as done,” he said, noting that oil prices are expected to continue to increase.

McTeague said several factors are causing the recent surge in prices.

“Global supply of oil is at risk at the precise time in which global post-COVID demand is surging,” he said.

“That gap between lower output and lower production of oil unable to meet surging demand has been complicated now by the fact that Russia, which produces about 10 per cent of the world’s total consumption, is now being slowly but surely sealed off in its ability to monetize its oil and gas.”

McTeague said the rising price of diesel is especially concerning, as it will have a wider impact on the economy, including food and heating.

He noted that diesel prices have recently been increasing at a faster rate than gasoline.

“This is going to create an inflationary tsunami,” he said.

⛽️ Price 🚨: After falling 1 cent Saturday, #GasPrices are set to RISE 8 cents a litre to 181.9 cents a litre Sunday – for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor and most of #Ontario#Montreal to a see a similar hike to $1.94 A record 23 cent hike in 1 week — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 4, 2022