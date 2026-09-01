Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

7K walking pads sold at Canadian Tire recalled due to electrical hazard

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
Health Canada has issued a recall on the PowerG Walking Pad sold at Canadian Tire. View image in full screen
Health Canada has issued a recall on the PowerG Walking Pad sold at Canadian Tire. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has issued a product recall for 7,000 PowerG Walking Pads sold in Canada at Canadian Tire due to an electrical hazard.

In a recall notice issued last week, Health Canada says anyone who purchased the PowerG Walking Pad since January 2025 should “immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Canadian Tire store for a refund or in-store credit.”

“The affected product does not meet the requirements of the relevant standard for this product category, which poses an electrical hazard,” the recall notice says.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Portable wireless chargers recalled due to potential overheating battery cells'
Health Matters: Portable wireless chargers recalled due to potential overheating battery cells

The recall involves the PowerG Walking Pad, Model Number 499-4052 (UPC 8 46325 03115 8).

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada notes there have been no serious incidents or injuries reported in Canada as of Aug. 10.

Consumers who need more information on the recall can contact Canadian Tire by telephone or visit the company’s website.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices