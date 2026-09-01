7K walking pads sold at Canadian Tire recalled due to electrical hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a product recall for 7,000 PowerG Walking Pads sold in Canada at Canadian Tire due to an electrical hazard.

In a recall notice issued last week, Health Canada says anyone who purchased the PowerG Walking Pad since January 2025 should “immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Canadian Tire store for a refund or in-store credit.”

“The affected product does not meet the requirements of the relevant standard for this product category, which poses an electrical hazard,” the recall notice says.

1:57 Health Matters: Portable wireless chargers recalled due to potential overheating battery cells

The recall involves the PowerG Walking Pad, Model Number 499-4052 (UPC 8 46325 03115 8).

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada notes there have been no serious incidents or injuries reported in Canada as of Aug. 10.

Consumers who need more information on the recall can contact Canadian Tire by telephone or visit the company’s website.