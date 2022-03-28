Menu

Crime

Toronto police close roads in city’s east end due to homicide investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 4:08 pm
Toronto Police have closed roadways in the Eastern Avenue and Leslie Avenue area for an investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto Police have closed roadways in the Eastern Avenue and Leslie Avenue area for an investigation. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Investigators with the Toronto police homicide squad are leading an investigation in the city’s east end.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the force said officers have closed roadways in the area of Eastern and Leslie avenues for an investigation.

Police said officers were called to the area at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they also responded to the call.

“Police are conducting an investigation in the area,” the tweet said.

The force’s homicide team has taken over the investigation.

More to come…

