Toronto police close roads in city’s east end due to homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators with the Toronto police homicide squad are leading an investigation in the city’s east end.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the force said officers have closed roadways in the area of Eastern and Leslie avenues for an investigation.

Police said officers were called to the area at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they also responded to the call.

“Police are conducting an investigation in the area,” the tweet said.

The force’s homicide team has taken over the investigation.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Mark Saunders running for Tories in upcoming provincial election Mark Saunders running for Tories in upcoming provincial election