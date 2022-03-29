Toronto police appeal for witnesses after female body found in garbage bag

Send this page to someone via email

Police have confirmed a body discovered in a garbage bag in Toronto’s east end Monday is that of a woman.

In an update Tuesday evening, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the Toronto police homicide unit said the body was discovered “including some signs of dismemberment” in Leslieville.

On Monday, police were called to the area of Eastern and Berkshire avenues after a member of the public discovered a body in a garbage bag. The call was received around 1:30 p.m.

“Contact police if you observed anyone in that area pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with what would appear to be (a) black waste bag,” Ruhl said.

Ruhl said the shopping cart was a collapsible wire cart.

He also asked for drivers in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward. Police said the body was found on the south side of Eastern Avenue.

Ruhl said witnesses may have been in the area and have “observed or heard something that is of relevance” without realizing.

Police have already collected “extensive” video evidence from the public which officers are reviewing.

The victim was described as a light-skinned woman, around five-feet-two-inches tall. Police said she was around 118 pounds in weight with short, dark, shoulder-length hair. Her ethnicity has not been identified.

Police said they will release images of “a distinct design and colour” on her fingernails and toenails.

“My real drive at this point in time is to try to identify the victim as well to be able to notify her next of kin,” Ruhl said.

