Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police appeal for witnesses after female body found in garbage bag

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 8:10 pm
Click to play video: 'A witness tells Global News about how he discovered a body inside a garage bag in Leslieville.' A witness tells Global News about how he discovered a body inside a garage bag in Leslieville.
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, police will be providing an update into their investigation after performing a post mortem on the remains.

Police have confirmed a body discovered in a garbage bag in Toronto’s east end Monday is that of a woman.

In an update Tuesday evening, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of  the Toronto police homicide unit said the body was discovered “including some signs of dismemberment” in Leslieville.

On Monday, police were called to the area of Eastern and Berkshire avenues after a member of the public discovered a body in a garbage bag. The call was received around 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Toronto police investigate after dead body found in garbage bag

“Contact police if you observed anyone in that area pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with what would appear to be (a) black waste bag,” Ruhl said.

Ruhl said the shopping cart was a collapsible wire cart.

Story continues below advertisement

He also asked for drivers in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward. Police said the body was found on the south side of Eastern Avenue.

Trending Stories

Ruhl said witnesses may have been in the area and have “observed or heard something that is of relevance” without realizing.

Read more: Toronto man who killed, dismembered woman gets life sentence with no parole for 22 years

Police have already collected “extensive” video evidence from the public which officers are reviewing.

The victim was described as a light-skinned woman, around five-feet-two-inches tall. Police said she was around 118 pounds in weight with short, dark, shoulder-length hair. Her ethnicity has not been identified.

Police said they will release images of “a distinct design and colour” on her fingernails and toenails.

“My real drive at this point in time is to try to identify the victim as well to be able to notify her next of kin,” Ruhl said.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after body found in bag in Leslieville' Police investigating after body found in bag in Leslieville
Police investigating after body found in bag in Leslieville
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagLeslieville tagEastern Avenue tagappeal for witness tagBerkshire Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers