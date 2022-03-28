Menu

Crime

24-year-old Toronto man arrested in connection with attempted murder investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 1:35 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers became aware of a man who had allegedly violated conditions relating to an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scarborough

Police said officers arrested 24-year-old Nickain Jackson from Toronto in the Dixon Road and Carlingview Drive area.

Trending Stories

According to police, he was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers said he has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with release orders, and several firearm-related charges including possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact officers or Crime Stoppers.

