Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has non life-threatening injuries following a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road at around 12:27 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred near a bus shelter and not on school property.

Investigators did not release the victim’s age. No suspect description has been released.

SHOOTING:

Guildwood Pkwy + Livingston Rd

– reports that someone has been shot

– police responded

– officers have located a male with non life-threatening injuries

– shooting did not occur on school property, bus shelter

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– will update#GO575841

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 28, 2022

Advertisement