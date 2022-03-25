Menu

Canada

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 6:27 pm
Cameron Whitcomb, 18, auditioned in in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing a song by Waylon Jennings.
Cameron Whitcomb, 18, auditioned in in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing a song by Waylon Jennings. American Idol

Each week at Global BC, we’re highlighting our lighter stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores raise funds for Ukraine

More than $530,000 will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross thanks to customers at BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores across the province.

The money raised will help Red Cross relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

“Seeing BC Liquor and BC Cannabis store employees’ support for this campaign and the customers’ compassion and generosity really shows how willing people in B.C. are to step up and support their local and international communities when it is needed most,” Selina Robinson, B.C.’s minister of finance, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Burnaby family wins $6 million after playing same lottery numbers for 36 years

Patience finally paid off for a Burnaby couple, who became B.C.’s newest millionaires this week.

On Tuesday, the BC Lottery Corporation announced that Chau Ming (Lana) Leung and her husband, (Joery) Yiu Fai Leung, won last week’s $6-million Lotto 6-49 draw.

Trending Stories

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16, and the ticket was the only one in Canada to match all six.

B.C. teen from Kamloops auditions, advances on American Idol

Kamloops, B.C., teenager got his moment in the spotlight Monday night on American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb, an 18-year-old pipeliner, auditioned in front of judges Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, singing Rock, Salt and Nails by Waylon Jennings — but not before performing a spontaneous backflip.

Vancouver Pride Parade hopeful to return to in-person event this summer

Vancouver Pride Parade organizers hope to return to an in-person event this summer.

The website states they are “cautiously planning for it to be one of the best Prides yet,” while adhering to the remaining public health rules.

The organization is wait-listing applications for the event.

Greatest of all time? Meet the B.C. goat that rides horseback

An unlikely friendship is shaping up in B.C.’s Kootenay region that might just be the greatest of all time.

The odd couple? A goat named Arret that rides a horse named Bouge. And if you’re the type who needs to see it to believe it, there is plenty of video.

The animals belong to Aimee Kootnikoff, who operates the Kootenay Acres farm in Krestova, near Nelson, who said the strange behaviour began a few months ago.

